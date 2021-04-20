Biden admin strikes deal to offer 22K extra H-2B visas

Biden admin strikes deal to offer 22K extra seasonal guestworker visas

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies

Two Biden administration agencies have struck a deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guestworker visas to employers in the coming months, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh agreed late last week to lift the cap on H-2B visas, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the process.

The extra visas for seasonal non-agricultural labour, called the H-2B visas, are in addition to the annual allotment of 66,000 H-2B visas.

Earlier in April, President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire.

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on January 20, including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the United States.

