Biden administration defends eviction ban at US Supreme Court

Biden administration defends eviction ban at US SC

Groups representing landlords have sought to lift the moratorium

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 23 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 22:16 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP Photo

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to leave in place a Covid-19 pandemic-related federal ban on residential evictions while the justices consider a challenge by landlord groups to the ban's legality.

In a court filing, US Justice Department lawyers said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acted within its lawful authority this month when it renewed the moratorium through October 3 after it had lapsed at the end of July.

Groups representing landlords have sought to lift the moratorium, pointing out that even Biden administration officials have conceded it may not be lawful.

Joe Biden
US Supreme Court
United States
eviction
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

