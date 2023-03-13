US govt approving Willow oil project in Alaska

Biden administration is approving Willow oil project in Alaska

The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who have raised climate change concerns

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 13 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 22:47 ist

The Biden administration is approving ConocoPhillips' $7-billion oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Monday.

The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who say the development for three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with efforts to fight climate change.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Joe Biden
United States
Alaska

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 