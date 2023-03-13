Biden administration is approving Willow oil project in Alaska

The Biden administration is approving ConocoPhillips' $7-billion oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Monday.
The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who say the development for three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with efforts to fight climate change.
