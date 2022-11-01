Biden affirms strong US-Brazil ties in call with Lula: White House

Biden affirms strong US-Brazil ties in call with Lula

Biden and Lula committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, a statement said

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 01 2022, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 01:41 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden on Monday reaffirmed Washington's strong ties with Brazil in a call with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist who was reelected for an unprecedented third presidential term, the White House said.

Biden and Lula "committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration," a statement said.

Lula defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday by the narrowest margin in Brazil's modern history -- 50.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent. Bolsonaro has yet to acknowledge defeat

