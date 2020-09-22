Biden ahead in Wisconsin, close race in Pennsylvania

Biden ahead in Wisconsin, a close race in Pennsylvania, says poll

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, while the two are about even in Pennsylvania, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which includes responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:

Wisconsin

* Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

* 1% said they already had voted.

Pennsylvania:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

