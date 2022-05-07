Biden announces $150 mn more weapons for Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 07 2022, 08:25 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 08:25 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden announced Friday a new US weapons package worth $150 million for Ukraine's fight to repel Russia's invasion.

"I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine," Biden said, while warning that funding was close to running out and urging Congress to authorize more.

According to a senior US official, the package includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire, electronic jamming equipment and spare parts.

The artillery munitions appear to be meant for recently supplied US howitzers.

Prior to Friday the Biden administration had already sent more than $3.4 billion worth of weaponry, ranging from heavy artillery to shoulder-held Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and drones.

Friday's new package means the remaining $250 available from previously authorized funding for Ukraine will have all but run out. Biden is pressing Congress to authorize a huge $33 billion Ukraine package, which would include $20 billion in military assistance, and last for five months.

Biden and the rest of the G7 leaders, plus Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, are meeting virtually on Sunday to discuss Western support for the country in its struggle against President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

