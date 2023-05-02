Biden calls on Congress to act to avoid default without conditions

Biden calls on Congress to act to avoid default

Biden has called the four top congressional leaders to the White House next week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2023, 07:59 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 07:59 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Joe Biden will call on Congress to avoid a U S default without conditions during a meeting with the four Congressional leaders on May 9, a White House official said on Monday.

Also Read | Joe Biden to huddle with top donors as 2024 effort kicks off

Biden has called the four top congressional leaders to the White House next week after the Treasury warned the government could run short of cash to pay its bills as soon as June.

