Biden calls Texas synagogue hostage situation 'act of terror'

US President Joe Biden said that a gunman who disrupted a religious service in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday and took four people hostage had engaged in an "act of terror."
"This was an act of terror; it was an act of terror," Biden said on Sunday in a visit to Philadelphia, adding that there was not sufficient information on why the gunman had targeted the synagogue.
An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed the synagogue on Saturday night to free the remaining three hostages; one other hostage had been freed earlier.
