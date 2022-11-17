Biden congratulates GOP on winning House majority

Biden congratulates Republicans for winning control of US House

'I will work with anyone -- Republican or Democrat -- willing to work with me to deliver results for them,' Biden said in a statement

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 17 2022, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 07:06 ist

Washington, Nov 17, 2022 (AFP) - President Joe Biden congratulated his Republican opponents Wednesday for winning control of the US House of Representatives and said he was willing to work with them and serve the American people.

"The American people want us to get things done for them," Biden said after US media projected a narrow Republican win in the House after last week's mid-term elections.

"And I will work with anyone -- Republican or Democrat -- willing to work with me to deliver results for them," Biden said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
United States
World news
US news
Republicans

What's Brewing

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

 