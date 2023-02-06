Biden 'deeply saddened' by Turkey, Syria earthquake; pledges US aid

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened" and promised his country's assistance Monday after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 1,800 people.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," the president tweeted from his official account.
Also Read — Pope 'deeply saddened' by quake in Turkey, Syria
I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance.
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2023
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath