Biden 'deeply saddened' by Turkey, Syria earthquake; pledges US aid

'I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance,' the president tweeted

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 06 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 21:09 ist
Aleppo's ancient citadel is damaged following a deadly earthquake that shook Syria on February 6, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened" and promised his country's assistance Monday after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 1,800 people.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," the president tweeted from his official account.

