Biden delays plan for expansion of refugee admissions

Biden delays plan for expansion of refugee admissions to US: official

The Biden administration had recently stated it wanted to allow in some 60,000 refugees annually

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 17 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 00:19 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters photo

President Joe Biden is delaying plans for a big expansion in the number of refugees allowed into the United States every year and will instead maintain the historically low ceiling of 15,000 people, a senior administration official said Friday.

The Biden administration had recently stated it wanted to allow in some 60,000 refugees annually.

Instead, it will keep the strict limit set by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump due so that it can "rebuild" the program and deal with pandemic-related complications, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

Read | Immigrants with temporary status grow deep roots in the US

The official did not give a date for when the doors will open wider to refugees, but indicated it would not be any time soon.

The admissions system left by the Trump administration was "even more decimated than we'd thought, requiring a major overhaul in order to build back toward the numbers to which we've committed," the official said.

"That build back is and has been happening and will enable us to support much increased admissions numbers in future years."

The official said that the 15,000 slots would be opened to more regions than allowed under Trump and said "we are prepared to consult with Congress should we need to increase the number of admissions."

But the policy marks a strong reversal from the Biden administration's vow to let in 62,500 refugees.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Menendez sharply criticised the White House, saying it "has not only stymied the number of refugees permitted entrance, it has prevented the State Dept from admitting vetted refugees currently waiting in the system."

In a letter to Biden, Menendez called 15,000 "appallingly low."

"As we face the largest global refugee crisis in history, with 29.6 million refugees worldwide, resettlement serves as a critical tool in providing protection to those fleeing persecution," he wrote.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

immigration
United States
Joe Biden
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 