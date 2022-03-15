Biden to meet NATO leaders in Brussels on Ukraine

Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 15 2022, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 08:18 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. and foreign sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The plan, which is still being finalized, calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23, said three of the sources.

They cautioned that the plans could still change given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine.

The meeting comes as Russian forces continue to escalate their attacks on Ukraine.

One source said Biden could also travel to NATO member Poland, where concerns are running high after a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base just miles from the border killed 35 people.

NATO members are worried about being drawn into a military conflict with nuclear power Russia. Biden has repeatedly said that the United States will not send forces into Ukraine, but will defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was closely engaged with its NATO partners and European allies but that there had not been any final decision about a presidential trip.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, the United States and its allies have coordinated broad sanctions against Moscow and President Vladimir Putin as punishment.

Joe Biden
United States
Russia
Ukraine
NATO
World news

