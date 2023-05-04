Biden expected to nominate Jefferson as next Federal Reserve vice chair

Biden to nominate Jefferson as Fed vice chairperson

US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson as the next vice chair, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday

In addition, economist Adrian Kugler is expected to be nominated to an open Fed board seat, with an announcement anticipated in coming days, the sources said. 

