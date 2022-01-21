Biden hails 'historic' Intel chip factory investment

Biden hails 'historic' Intel chip factory investment

  • Jan 21 2022, 22:50 ist
US President Joe Biden welcomed semiconductor maker Intel's "historic" $20 billion plan to build new factories in Ohio, as a global chip shortage is fanning the surging inflation weighing heavily on his leadership.

"This is a truly historic investment in America and American workers," Biden said at the White House, where he spoke alongside Intel's CEO.

"This historic investment for Ohio, one of the largest investments in semiconductor manufacturing in American history," Biden said.

