Biden hails 'historic' Saudi move to open airspace to all carriers: White House

Biden, who will land in Saudi Arabia for a controversial visit later Friday, will have more to say on this breakthrough later today

AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 15 2022, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 09:01 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden "welcomes and commends the historic decision" by Saudi Arabia to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness towards Israel, a White House statement said Thursday.

"This decision is the result of the President's persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in the statement.

He said Biden, who will land in Saudi Arabia for a controversial visit later Friday, "will have more to say on this breakthrough later today."

