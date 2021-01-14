Biden hopes Senate to focus on other 'urgent businesses' during impeachment vote

Biden hopes Senate won't focus only on impeachment vote

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 14 2021, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 08:46 ist
US President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Senate leadership to work on other business while dealing with their responsibilities on impeachment after a House of Representatives vote that made Donald Trump the first US president ever to be impeached twice.

"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," Biden said in a statement.

