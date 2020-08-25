Biden is the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp: Trump Jr

Biden is the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp, says Donald Trump Jr at Republican National Convention

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 08:53 ist
Donald Trump Jr. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump was nominated to be the Republican Presidential candidate earlier in the day on the first day of the Republican National Convention. In the televised convention, his son, Donald Trump Jr and former US ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley made their case for the reelection of Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden is the loch ness monster of the swamp,” said Donald Trump Jr claiming that Joe Biden wants to take tax revenue for himself and the elite.

“Freedom of expression used to be a liberal value, until the radical left took over, now, the Republican Party is the home of that value,” said Trump Jr.

“Anarchists have been flooding our streets,” said Trump Jr on the protests in Portland, Oregon and other parts of the US against the killing of George Floyd and racial violence. He added, “Every American must be free to live without the fear of violence in their communities, in their homes.”

“No matter what the Democrats say, when we dial 911, we can’t have it going to voicemail,” said Donald Trump Jr on the claim that Democrats want to defund police departments across the country.

“America is not a racist country. This is personal for me," said former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

"I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants...I was a brown girl in a Black and White world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave in to grievance and hate," said  Nikki Haley.

 

Donald Trump
United States
Republican party
Joe Biden

