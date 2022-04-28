Biden looks at student loan forgiveness but not $50,000

Biden looks at student loan forgiveness but not $50,000

Student debt cancellation has become a priority for many liberals and one that could shore up popularity with younger and more highly educated voters

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 28 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 22:36 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will make a decision on whether to forgive some federal student loan debt and announce his plans soon.

"I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," Biden told reporters.

"I am not considering a $50,000 debt reduction, but I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness, and I'll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks."

Student debt cancellation has become a priority for many liberals and one that could shore up popularity with younger and more highly educated voters, who lean Democratic, ahead of November's critical midterm elections.

But the Biden administration has been reluctant to unilaterally make an unprecedented cancellation of college debt owned by the U.S. government, a move that would test his legal authority.

Instead, Biden has asked Congress to pass a bill forgiving debt that he could sign.

The federal government has let 43 million borrowers stop paying on a total of $1.6 trillion in student loans since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
United States
Debt
Student loans
US news

Related videos

What's Brewing

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Minor with bone cancer becomes Forest Officer for a day

Minor with bone cancer becomes Forest Officer for a day

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

 