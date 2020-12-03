Biden plans to keep Wray as FBI director: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 03 2020, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 00:05 ist
US President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President-elect Joe Biden will not remove Christopher Wray as FBI director if he is still in the job when the Democratic president takes office, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Biden official.

Biden’s team was "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired him," the Times quoted the official as saying. The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. 

