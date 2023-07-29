Biden acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time

Biden publicly acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time

The 4-year-old girl is the child of Biden's son, Hunter, who settled a years-long court battle over child support in June.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2023, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 08:18 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged a seventh grandchild for the first time on Friday in a statement to People Magazine.

The 4-year-old girl is the child of Biden's son, Hunter, who settled a years-long court battle over child support in June.

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy," Biden said.

The president said his son is working with the child's mother to foster a relationship that is "in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward".

Also Read | White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

Speaking at an event at the White House in April, Biden noted that he was "crazy" about his six grandchildren, adding that he spoke to them every day.

Some Republicans and Democrats have criticized Biden's past decision not to acknowledge his seventh grandchild.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Joe Biden
US news

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 