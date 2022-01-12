Biden says he supports whatever rule change is needed to pass voting rights

Voting rights: Biden for 'whatever rule change needed'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 06:41 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States must find ways to pass voting rights bills even if it means getting rid of filibuster rules that currently require 60 senators to support most legislation.

"To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," Biden said.

Biden delivered his remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, where he sought to revive US voting rights reforms and fight new state laws that critics say hinder Black and Hispanic voters, as his Democrats face a dwindling opportunity for such reforms before congressional elections this year. 

Joe Biden
United States
World news
voting rights

