Biden says he supports whatever rule change is needed to pass voting rights

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States must find ways to pass voting rights bills even if it means getting rid of filibuster rules that currently require 60 senators to support most legislation.
"To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," Biden said.
Biden delivered his remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, where he sought to revive US voting rights reforms and fight new state laws that critics say hinder Black and Hispanic voters, as his Democrats face a dwindling opportunity for such reforms before congressional elections this year.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose
Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%
SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach
Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study
Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication
Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy
DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis