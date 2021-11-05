Biden says US has secured doses of new Pfizer Covid pill

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment.
"If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected," Biden said.
"We've already secured millions of doses. The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid."
