US has secured doses of new Pfizer Covid pill: Biden

Biden says US has secured doses of new Pfizer Covid pill

Biden said the US has already 'secured millions of doses'

Reuters
Reuters, Waashington,
  • Nov 05 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 21:26 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment.

"If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected," Biden said.

"We've already secured millions of doses. The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pfizer
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news
Joe Biden
United States

What's Brewing

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

 