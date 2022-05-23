Biden says US would defend Taiwan militarily from China

Biden says US would defend Taiwan militarily from Chinese invasion

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • May 23 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 12:09 ist
US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) after their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Credit: Reuters photo

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, warning China was "flirting with danger".

"That's the commitment we made," he said when asked if the US would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan. "We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate".

United States
Japan
China
Joe Biden
World news

