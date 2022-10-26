Biden tells Sunak UK remains US's 'closest ally'

US President Joe Biden told new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- Britain's third leader in two months -- that "the UK remains America's closest ally", in a phone call on Tuesday, Downing Street said.

"The leaders discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific," Sunak's office said, while noting they also discussed the more contentious issue of Northern Ireland.

The trans-Atlantic allies will meet in person at a G20 Summit in Indonesia next month.