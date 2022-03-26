Biden to meet two Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

US President Joe Biden will join a meeting on Saturday in Warsaw between the Ukrainian foreign and defence ministers and their US counterparts, the White House said.
"This morning, President Biden will drop by a meeting between Secretaries (Antony) Blinken and (Lloyd) Austin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov," the White House said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets
Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?
OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee
DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?
Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike
Cover art: The face of music
Hello from the other side
Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time
Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned
Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment