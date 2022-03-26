Biden to meet two Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

Biden to meet two Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

AFP
AFP, Warsaw,
  • Mar 26 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 16:12 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden will join a meeting on Saturday in Warsaw between the Ukrainian foreign and defence ministers and their US counterparts, the White House said.

"This morning, President Biden will drop by a meeting between Secretaries (Antony) Blinken and (Lloyd) Austin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov," the White House said.

