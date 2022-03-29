Biden to sign bill making lynching a hate crime in US

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 29 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 19:12 ist
President Joe Biden. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign into law the first federal legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime after the US Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent this month.

The legislation is named for 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955 - an event that drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans faced in the United States and became a civil rights rallying cry.

The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

"After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when the chamber passed the bill.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 422-3.

United States
Hate Crime
Lynching
US news
Joe Biden

