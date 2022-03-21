Biden to visit Poland on Friday, discuss Ukraine crisis

Biden to travel to Poland on Friday to discuss Ukraine crisis

Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and EU

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 21 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 08:04 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Sunday.

Track updates on Russia, Ukraine here

"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

United States
Russia
Ukraine
Poland
World news
US news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 