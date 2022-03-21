Biden to travel to Poland on Friday to discuss Ukraine crisis

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Sunday.
"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.
