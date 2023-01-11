Biden to visit Canada in March, 1st since becoming prez

Biden to visit Canada in March, first since becoming US president

Biden announced his intentions to Trudeau on the sidelines of the North American leaders' summit in Mexico City

AFP
AFP, Mexico City,
  • Jan 11 2023, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 00:18 ist
Joe Biden (left) and Justin Trudeau (right) at the North American leaders' summit in Mexico City. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden will travel to Canada in March for his first visit to the northern neighbour since taking office, the White House announced Tuesday.

At talks on the sidelines of a North American leaders' summit in Mexico City, Biden told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that "he looks forward to traveling to Canada in March of this year," a statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
Justin Trudeau
Canada
USA
United States
World news

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 