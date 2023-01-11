Biden to visit Canada in March, first since becoming US president

US President Joe Biden will travel to Canada in March for his first visit to the northern neighbour since taking office, the White House announced Tuesday.
At talks on the sidelines of a North American leaders' summit in Mexico City, Biden told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that "he looks forward to traveling to Canada in March of this year," a statement said.
