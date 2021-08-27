Biden told another Kabul terror attack 'likely'

President Joe Biden's national security team has told the president that another terror attack is “likely” in Kabul, and that “maximum force protection” measures are being taken at the airport in the Afghan capital.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not go into detail on the assessment Biden received from his team one day after a suicide bomber killed 13 US servicemembers and scores of Afghans outside the airport.
Psaki says the next few days of the mission to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans fleeing Taliban rule “will be the most dangerous period to date.”
Biden has said that he intends to complete the evacuation by his Tuesday deadline.
