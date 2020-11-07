Biden vows action on 'day one' to halt spiraling Covid-19 crisis

Biden vows action on 'day one' to halt Covid-19 crisis

Biden expressed confidence that he would defeat President Donald Trump

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Nov 07 2020, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 10:09 ist
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results in Wilmington. Credit: Reuters Photo

Joe Biden said Friday as he closed in on winning the US presidency he would he waste no time in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic upon taking office.

"I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," Biden said in a late-night address from his hometown Wilmington, in Delaware.

Biden expressed confidence that he would defeat President Donald Trump as vote counting dragged on from Tuesday's election but stopped short of declaring himself the winner.

He pledged to unite a bitterly divided nation.

"It's time for us to come together as a nation to heal," Biden said.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus
US Presidential Elections 2020

