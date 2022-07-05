Biden vows to keep fighting gun violence

Biden vows to keep fighting gun violence after parade shooting

Biden said he and his wife Jill were 'shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 05 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 08:08 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden pledged Monday to keep fighting to end the "epidemic" of gun violence in America after a deadly mass shooting at a July 4th parade in a Chicago suburb.

Biden said he and his wife Jill were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," after six people were killed in the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois.

"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he said, noting he had signed the first significant gun control measures in decades into law in late June, but that "much more work" remains.

Joe Biden
Gun violence
United States
World news

