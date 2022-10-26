Biden warns Russia any nuclear attack would be 'incredibly serious mistake'

Biden warns Russia against using any nuclear weapon

AFP, Washington,
  Oct 26 2022, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 02:13 ist
US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden warned Russia on Tuesday against using a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave error.

Asked by reporters whether he thinks Russia is preparing a dirty bomb attack that it would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion.

The US and its allies suspect Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Biden said Tuesday, "I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet. We don't know."

