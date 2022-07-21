Biden's 'I have cancer' remark shocks many; White House clarifies

US President Joe Biden shocked social media on Wednesday when he appeared to claim in a speech that he has cancer. White House later clarified that the President was referring to skin cancer which was treated before he took office in January 2020.

Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer? “That’s why I — and so damn many other people I grew up with — have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/lkm7AHJATX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

Referring to harmful emissions from refineries in his childhood home of Delaware, he said, “My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I, and so many other people I grew up with, have cancer and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

Biden was speaking at a former coal mine in Massachusetts about climate change and his government’s next steps to combat it. Republican National Committee (RNC) Research shared the video on their Twitter handle.

While many expressed shock, some Twitter users mocked Biden, who has had multiple gaffes and instances of slurring while talking to the press in his one-and-a-half-year tenure, as others slammed RNC Research for their “dumb” tweet.