Biden's promised review of pullout from Afghanistan not yet started: Source

Biden's review of Afghanistan pullout yet to begin

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 23:00 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: PTI Photo

The Biden administration has not yet begun a promised review of its handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as officials focus on the more immediate issue of evacuations, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, facing strong criticism from bipartisan lawmakers for his handling of the crisis, told ABC News in an interview on Wednesday "we're going to go back in hindsight and look" at whether the US exit could have been conducted in a better way.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that "we will conduct an extensive hotwash," meaning a performance evaluation, on how the pullout was handled.

"We will take a look at every aspect of this from top to bottom," he said.

The source, asked Thursday if the review had begun, told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that the U.S. focus for now is on operations on the ground and getting as many people out of Afghanistan as possible.

Several congressional committees have promised to hold hearings and House Intelligence Committee is to receive a classified briefing on Monday on the situation from the intelligence community.

Biden told ABC Wednesday that "the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

United States
Afghanistan
Joe Biden
Taliban
World news
World Politics

