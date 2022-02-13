Big waves drown 11 people on Indonesia beach

Big waves drown 11 people on Indonesia beach despite warning

A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district

AP, Jakarta,
  • Feb 13 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 18:58 ist
Indonesian members of a search and rescue team evacuate dead bodies during a search operation following a beach ritual accident that killed 11 people in Jember, East Java. Credit: AFP Photo

Eleven people drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia's East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials said Sunday.

They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean on Saturday night, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said.

A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.

“A local resident warned them not to go into the sea because of big waves but they ignored it," said chief rescuer I Wayan Suyatna. He said that 23 of them were dragged by a sudden wave.

The last victim was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Indonesia's weather agency has warned of potential extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including East Java province. 

