Bill Gates tests Covid positive, with mild symptoms

Bill Gates says he has Covid, experiencing mild symptoms

AP
AP, Seattle,
  • May 11 2022, 07:24 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 07:24 ist
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Credit: AFP Photo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.

“I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral Covid-19 pill for lower-income countries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Bill Gates
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

 