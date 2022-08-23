Billionaire investor Julian Robertson dies at 90

Billionaire hedge fund manager Julian Robertson dies at 90

Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications, his spokesman, Fraser Seitel, said

Reuters
Reuters, Boston,
  Aug 23 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 22:42 ist
Julian Robertson. Credit: Twitter/@neckarvalue

Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked among the world's biggest and most successful hedge funds and who trained several generations of prominent fund managers known as Tiger Cubs, has died at age 90.

Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications, his spokesman, Fraser Seitel, said.

New York
United States
World news

