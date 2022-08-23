Billionaire hedge fund manager Julian Robertson dies at 90

Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked among the world's biggest and most successful hedge funds and who trained several generations of prominent fund managers known as Tiger Cubs, has died at age 90.
Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications, his spokesman, Fraser Seitel, said.
