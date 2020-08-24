Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin; protests break out

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the US state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

The shooting happened at around 5 pm local time in the town of Kenosha as officers were responding to a "domestic incident". The victim was immediately taken to a hospital by the police, according to a statement issued by the Kenosha police department.

No explanation was given by the police as to what led to the shooting. The shooting will be investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, police said.

A video circulating on social media and cited by the US press showed the man walking towards a car followed by two officers and one of them shooting him as he opens the car door.

Multiple fires were set at the scene by a crowd of more than 60 people who gathered to protest against the incident, according to various US media reports.

There have been ongoing protests in the United States against police brutality and racism since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.