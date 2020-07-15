Black protester's statue replaces that of slave trader

Black protester's statue replaces that of slave trader in England

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 15 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 17:02 ist
People take pictures of the sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester standing on the empty plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader Edward Colston. Credit: Reuters

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britain's port city of Bristol.

Edward Colston, who made a fortune from trading in West African slaves, was pulled down and thrown in the harbour last month by anti-racism protesters demonstrating in the wake of the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The death of Floyd led to protests for racial equality and police reforms across the United States and around the world.

The sculpture of Jen Reid, who was photographed standing on the plinth of Colston's statue, was put up in the early hours of Wednesday by a team directed by artist Marc Quinn, the Guardian reported.

"Resident Jen Reid and I have unveiled a new temporary, public installation, ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020’, on top of Edward Colston’s empty plinth in Bristol, England," Quinn said on Instagram beside a photograph of the new work.

Black Lives Matter
Racial Discrimination
United States
Racism
United Kingdom

