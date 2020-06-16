Black smoke billowing from cruise docked near Tokyo

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jun 16 2020, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 13:37 ist
Smoke rises from Japanese cruise ship Asuka II docked in Yokohama Port, in Yokohama near Tokyo Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it.

The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries.

The local coast guard branch said the smoke was coming from the top deck of the Asuka II, one of Japan's largest cruise ships.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported.

Japanese authorities were checking other details including the number of crew members on essential ship duty and their conditions.

Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tokyo
cruise

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 