Blast at apartment building leaves German police, firefighters injured

German police, firefighters hurt in blast in building

It was unclear what led to the explosion, said police

Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 11 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 19:57 ist
Shielded by paramedics, an injured person is brought to an ambulance close to the site of an explosion on May 11, 2023 in Ratingen, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo

Multiple police officers and firefighters were injured in an explosion at an apartment building in the western German town of Ratingen on Thursday, said police.

Police and firefighters were called to aid a helpless person, and when they arrived, there was an explosion at the door to the apartment, said a police spokesperson.

It was unclear what led to the explosion, said police.

Broadcaster ZDF reported that 10 firefighters and 2 police officers had been injured, and security sources could not rule out a targeted attack.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is expected to give a statement on the incident this afternoon, ZDF reported.

