Blast hits Kabul stadium during cricket match

Blast hits Kabul stadium during cricket match

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jul 29 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 19:21 ist
Credit: Video screengrab

An explosion went off inside Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, injuring four people, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

"The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured," the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

ACB staff and players were safe, he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kabul
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 