Blast hits Kabul stadium during cricket match

An explosion went off inside Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, injuring four people, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.
"The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured," the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.
ACB staff and players were safe, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony
In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity
Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely
DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam
Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open
BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day
Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies
Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea