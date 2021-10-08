Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan, at least 50 killed

The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service

AFP
AFP, Kunduz,
  • Oct 08 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 17:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 50 people died in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city on Friday, according to hospital sources. 

A doctor at Kunduz Central Hospital, who did not want to be named, said: "So far we have received 35 dead bodies and over 50 wounded people in our hospital." 

Another hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) received the bodies of at least 15 people, a source said.

