Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan, at least 50 killed

At least 50 people died in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city on Friday, according to hospital sources.
A doctor at Kunduz Central Hospital, who did not want to be named, said: "So far we have received 35 dead bodies and over 50 wounded people in our hospital."
Another hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) received the bodies of at least 15 people, a source said.
