Blast in Afghanistan kills one, injures five

Blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province kills one, injures five

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Mar 11 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A blast hit the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Saturday, police said, killing one person and wounding five a few days after the death of the province's governor in an explosion claimed by Islamic State.

"A blast has taken placed in the second police district of Balkh," said Mohamad Asif Waziri, Balkh's police spokesperson. He confirmed the casualty toll, saying three children were among the injured.

Also Read | 17 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

A journalist based in Balkh, Mohammad Fardin Nowrozi, told Reuters he and other journalists were injured in the explosion, but did not provide further details.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Taliban authorities were already investigating the explosion that killed the provincial governor, Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, and two others at his office on Thursday. The governor of Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar will temporarily run Balkh, his spokesman Haji Zaid told Reuters, until Supreme Spiritual Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada selects a new governor for the northern province, an important trade hub with Central Asia.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Afghanistan
blast
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

 