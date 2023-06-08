Blast at mosque during slain Afghan governor's funeral

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of slain deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

IS claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jun 08 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 14:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.

Also Read | NHRC issues notice to Bengal govt over 9 deaths in illegal firecracker factory blast

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Afghanistan
Bomb Blast
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 