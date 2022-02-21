Blasts heard in rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

Putin told his Security Council on Monday that Russia should consider recognising the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 21 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 22:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The sound of multiple blasts was heard at around 1615 GMT on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

The nature of the blasts was unclear.

President Vladimir Putin told his Security Council on Monday that Russia should consider recognising the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a step that would intensify its standoff with the West and Kyiv.

