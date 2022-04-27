Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod, says governor

Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod, nearby ammunition depot on fire: Governor

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 09:28 ist
A view shows a fuel depot on fire in the city of Belgorod, Russia April 1, 2022. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A series of blasts was heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, and an ammunition depot in the province was on fire.

Gladkov said no civilians had been hurt by the fire which broke out at a facility near Staraya Nelidovka village. Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago.

