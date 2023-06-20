Blinken had constructive talks with Xi: White House

Blinken had constructive conversations with Xi: White House

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 20 2023, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 01:24 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had constructive conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing that was a good step forward for US-Chinese relations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit and stressed the United States would continue to use diplomacy to raise areas of concern as well as of cooperation with China, she said.

World news
China
US news
United States
Antony Blinken
Xi Jinping

