Blinken had constructive conversations with Xi: White House

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had constructive conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing that was a good step forward for US-Chinese relations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit and stressed the United States would continue to use diplomacy to raise areas of concern as well as of cooperation with China, she said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months
Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held
When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy
Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?
Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time
Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer