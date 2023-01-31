Blinken meets Netanyahu at turbulent moment for Israel

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood beside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Monday in Jerusalem, the two men spoke of an enduring bond between their countries — even as deepening differences on a series of fundamental issues are placing that unity under enormous stress.

In the context of a relationship troubled by Israel’s political lurch rightward and escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence, along with disagreements on matters including Iran’s nuclear program and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the familiar affirmations of a vital alliance almost seemed defensive.

Blinken pleaded with Israelis and Palestinians to prevent a cycle of retribution after months of elevated violence exploded in recent days with a bloody Israeli military raid in the West Bank and terrorist attacks within Jerusalem, leaving more than 20 people dead.

Israel has also been strained with mass protests, with as many as 100,000 people attending one in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Israelis who oppose a reelected Netanyahu and his plans to assert more political control over the judiciary have taken to the streets, warning of a right-wing threat to Israel’s democratic foundations. The new Israeli coalition, which formed last month, is widely seen as the most right-wing and religious in Israel’s history.

After expressing America’s “steadfast support” for Israel, Blinken nodded to the disagreements in what he called a “candid” one-on-one conversation with Netanyahu.

With Israel hedging its support for Ukraine for fear of angering President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Blinken spoke of “the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine’s needs.”

“This moment is probably the most severe political challenge to the U.S.-Israel relationship since Menachem Begin became prime minister in 1977,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the liberal Israel advocacy group J Street.

After landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Blinken delivered an unusual statement on the tarmac that expressed condolences and called “especially shocking” a Friday attack outside a synagogue in which a Palestinian gunman killed seven people.

Blinken planned to travel Tuesday to Ramallah, the administrative hub of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank, and meet with the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas. He is likely to appeal to Abbas to help contain the escalating violence.

Despite it all, in public, Blinken and Netanyahu struck a friendly tone. The Israeli leader spoke of “the unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States.”