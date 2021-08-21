Blinken says 12 nations to host Afghan evacuees

Blinken says 12 nations to host Afghan evacuees

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 21 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 11:37 ist
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: AFP File Photo

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 13 countries have thus far agreed to at least temporarily host at-risk Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan and a dozen more have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees, including Americans and others.

Blinken says in a Friday statement that potential Afghan refugees not already cleared for resettlement in the United States will be housed at facilities in Albania, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Rwanda, Ukraine and Uganda.

Transit countries include Bahrain, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Blinken says: “We are encouraged by other countries that are also considering providing support. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and to fulfill our commitments to citizens of partner nations and at-risk Afghans.”

Antony Blinken
Afghanistan
evacuation
United States
NATO
World news

